NAIROBI, April 9 Kenya's central bank sold 24.02 billion shillings ($259.96 million) worth of a 12-year infrastructure bond in an extended sale in which it aimed to raise up to 25 billion shillings.

The bond was first auctioned on March 25, when its weighted average yield rose slightly to 11.556 percent from 11.263 percent at a previous sale in October.

At the extended sale on Wednesday all the bids for the bond were allotted at the fixed yield rate of 11.556 percent, the bank said in a statement.

($1 = 92.4000 Kenyan shillings) (Reporting by George Obulutsa; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)