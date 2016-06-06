British businessman Richard Alden, 53, arrested on suspicion of the murder of Grace Kinyanjui at his house in Karen, stands inside the dock at the Kibera Law Courts outside the Nairobi, Kenya, June 6, 2016. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

NAIROBI A Briton was detained on Monday in connection with a murder investigation into the death of a Kenyan woman who was at his home when a gun she was holding while taking "selfies" went off, his lawyer said.

Richard Alden, a 53-year-old businessman, took Grace Wangeci, 42, to a hospital near his home in Nairobi's upscale Karen district on Saturday where she was pronounced dead on arrival, his lawyer Evans Monari told Reuters.

"From what I hear, she was taking pictures, 'selfies' with a gun and it went off," he said, adding the incident involved a pistol and that it went off at while his friend Wangeci was at Alden's house in Karen helping him move.

"Richard says he is not responsible," Monari said. "The girl shot herself by accident."

He said Alden was detained on Saturday and the court ordered on Monday that be held for a further five days. "The police are investigating a murder case," Monari said.

Charges have not been filed.

Alden is married with three adult children, Monari said. Alden's wife was abroad at the time of the incident but had since returned to Kenya.

Monari said Alden would return to court on Friday.

(Writing by Edmund Blair; Editing by Richard Balmforth)