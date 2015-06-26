PORT LOUIS, June 26 Mauritius does not plan to sell a 23 percent stake in Kenya's British-American Investments Co. (Britam), which it seized from a disgraced tycoon, soon because its share price is too low, the government's receiver said on Friday.

Mauritius seized Dawood Rawat's assets in early April after accusing him of running a ponzi scheme through a Mauritian insurer, sending shares of Britam down by almost a quarter.

The Mauritius government said it wants to sell the tycoon's assets, including his 23 percent stake in financial services company Britam, to compensate investors who lost cash in the ponzi scheme.

"For the moment we are not selling the 23 percent stake. The value is less than expected," Mushtaq Oosman of PriceWaterhouseCoopers Mauritius, the receiver, told Reuters.

Britam's Chief Executive, Benson Wairegi, said earlier on Friday that the company had not been approached by the receiver over the sale of the shares.

"The conservator has said he will sell the stake at some point and in doing so he will consult the board and management of Britam Kenya and the regulators in Kenya," Wairegi told reporters after the company's annual meeting in the Kenyan capital Nairobi, adding there had been no such engagement.

Shares of Britam have recouped some of the losses they incurred after the ponzi news story broke out but they are yet to make a full recovery.

The shares traded at 20.75 shillings on Friday, slightly up from the low of 19.90 shillings hit after the ponzi news broke. (Reporting by Jean Paul Arouff in Port Louis and Duncan Miriri in Nairobi; Editing by Susan Fenton)