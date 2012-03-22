NAIROBI, March 22 British American Kenya , a holding company for two insurance firms and an asset manager, posted a 1.7 billion shilling ($20.5 million) loss in 2011, hit by a fall in the value of its holdings in listed companies, and said it was diversifying into real estate to improve future performance.

Earlier in the year the company, which made a pretax profit of 2.7 billion shillings in 2010, warned profits would fall in 2011 by at least 25 percent on the back of high inflation and exchange rate volatility.

On Thursday the company said it made an unrealised loss on shareholdings of 3.3 billion shillings, which drove its overall loss, but hoped for a better performance going forward.

"The companies in which we hold significant stakes in, continued to record higher profits in 2011 in relation to 2010 suggesting that the current unfavourable trends on stock market values might correct in the short to medium term," managing director Benson Wairegi said in a statement.

"To curb the effect of the stock market on our performance ... we are focusing on the diversification of our asset portfolio by investing in real estate and reducing the concentration on equities."

At 1005 GMT shares in British American were trading at 4.20 shillings, down from 4.30 shillings at Wednesday's close.

The Nairobi Securities Exchange's main NSE-20 Share Index fell 29 percent in 2011.

Despite that, British American said its insurance and asset management arms fared better, posting a 30 percent rise in revenues to 5.6 billion shillings.

Life insurance, its main business, rose to 3 billion shillings from 1.8 billion in 2010.

The firm said profit from general insurance underwriting rose to 377 million shillings from 152 million previously.

The company, with an 11 percent stake in Equity bank and 15.9 percent in mortgage firm Housing Finance , also operates in Uganda, and says it plans to spread to South Sudan, Tanzania and Rwanda.

Insurance is seen as a growth area due to low levels of penetration. Only about 7 percent of the 40 million people in Kenya, east Africa's biggest economy, are covered by any form of insurance.

British American said its total assets rose to 25.6 billion shillings from 25.4 billion shillings a year before, while assets under its management were up 18 percent to 20.4 billion shillings.

The firm made a loss per share of 1.09 shillings compared with earnings per share of 1.81 shillings in 2010. It recommended a final dividend of 0.15 shillings a share from 0.13 shillings previously. ($1=82.9000 Kenyan shillings) (Reporting by George Obulutsa; Editing by Yara Bayoumy and Mark Potter)