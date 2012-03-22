NAIROBI, March 22 British American Kenya
, a holding company for two insurance firms and an
asset manager, posted a 1.7 billion shilling ($20.5 million)
loss in 2011, hit by a fall in the value of its holdings in
listed companies, and said it was diversifying into real estate
to improve future performance.
Earlier in the year the company, which made a pretax profit
of 2.7 billion shillings in 2010, warned profits would fall in
2011 by at least 25 percent on the back of high inflation and
exchange rate volatility.
On Thursday the company said it made an unrealised loss on
shareholdings of 3.3 billion shillings, which drove its overall
loss, but hoped for a better performance going forward.
"The companies in which we hold significant stakes in,
continued to record higher profits in 2011 in relation to 2010
suggesting that the current unfavourable trends on stock market
values might correct in the short to medium term," managing
director Benson Wairegi said in a statement.
"To curb the effect of the stock market on our performance
... we are focusing on the diversification of our asset
portfolio by investing in real estate and reducing the
concentration on equities."
At 1005 GMT shares in British American were trading at 4.20
shillings, down from 4.30 shillings at Wednesday's close.
The Nairobi Securities Exchange's main NSE-20 Share Index
fell 29 percent in 2011.
Despite that, British American said its insurance and asset
management arms fared better, posting a 30 percent rise in
revenues to 5.6 billion shillings.
Life insurance, its main business, rose to 3 billion
shillings from 1.8 billion in 2010.
The firm said profit from general insurance underwriting
rose to 377 million shillings from 152 million previously.
The company, with an 11 percent stake in Equity bank
and 15.9 percent in mortgage firm Housing Finance
, also operates in Uganda, and says it plans to spread
to South Sudan, Tanzania and Rwanda.
Insurance is seen as a growth area due to low levels of
penetration. Only about 7 percent of the 40 million people in
Kenya, east Africa's biggest economy, are covered by any form of
insurance.
British American said its total assets rose to 25.6 billion
shillings from 25.4 billion shillings a year before, while
assets under its management were up 18 percent to 20.4 billion
shillings.
The firm made a loss per share of 1.09 shillings compared
with earnings per share of 1.81 shillings in 2010. It
recommended a final dividend of 0.15 shillings a share from 0.13
shillings previously.
($1=82.9000 Kenyan shillings)
(Reporting by George Obulutsa; Editing by Yara Bayoumy and Mark
Potter)