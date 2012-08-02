* Reports pretax profit of 1.8 bln shillings
* Sees strong revenue growth in H2
NAIROBI Aug 2 Kenya's British American
Investment Co., swung to a profit in the first half of
this year on the back of strong revenue growth, and it expects
the momentum to continue in the second half, it said on
Thursday.
The holding company of an insurance business and an asset
manager said it posted a 29 percent growth in revenue from its
insurance business to 3.3 billion shillings ($39.15 million).
The asset management business recorded revenue growth of a
third to 159 million shillings, the firm said in a statement.
"We expect revenue growth in the second half of the year to
continue to be strong," the company said.
British American, which was listed on the bourse last year,
made a profit of 1.8 billion shillings from a loss of 109
million shillings in the year ago period, when earnings were hit
by lower valuations of its holdings in listed companies.
It said it would grow revenues by continuing to invest in
the real estate sector, expand into new geographical markets as
well as expanding its branch network in Kenya.
Operations in Juba, the capital of the newly independent
state of South Sudan, had already started, British American
said.
($1 = 84.3000 Kenyan shillings)
(Reporting by Duncan Miriri. Editing by Jane Merriman)