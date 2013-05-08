NAIROBI May 8 Kenya plans to lift total state
revenue by 15 percent in the next fiscal year, according to
Treasury figures presented to parliament on Wednesday.
A draft statement of revenue estimates for 2013/14 showed
the finance ministry will target total revenue of 986.2 billion
shillings ($11.8 billion), 15 percent up from estimates for the
fiscal year ending in June.
The incoming government of President Uhuru Kenyatta, who has
called for wage restraint, is facing demands for higher pay from
workers and newly devolved units of government.
The new administration is facing pressure from the
International Monetary Fund to cut public debt which stood at
about 44 percent of gross domestic product at the end of last
year.
Officials said on May 2 the government would borrow 114
billion shillings from the domestic market in the next fiscal
year to help fund the proposed budget.
The 349-member National Assembly is expected to scrutinise
the proposed spending and revenue plans before the finance
ministry presents the final version of the budget in mid-June.
But the budget-making process may be hit by delays due to
wrangling in parliament between the majority Jubilee coalition
of Kenyatta and the opposition CORD coalition on the composition
of two key parliamentary watchdog committees.
($1 = 83.8750 Kenyan shillings)
(Reporting by Duncan Miriri; editing by Edmund Blair and
Stephen Nisbet)