NAIROBI May 8 Kenya plans to lift total state revenue by 15 percent in the next fiscal year, according to Treasury figures presented to parliament on Wednesday.

A draft statement of revenue estimates for 2013/14 showed the finance ministry will target total revenue of 986.2 billion shillings ($11.8 billion), 15 percent up from estimates for the fiscal year ending in June.

The incoming government of President Uhuru Kenyatta, who has called for wage restraint, is facing demands for higher pay from workers and newly devolved units of government.

The new administration is facing pressure from the International Monetary Fund to cut public debt which stood at about 44 percent of gross domestic product at the end of last year.

Officials said on May 2 the government would borrow 114 billion shillings from the domestic market in the next fiscal year to help fund the proposed budget.

The 349-member National Assembly is expected to scrutinise the proposed spending and revenue plans before the finance ministry presents the final version of the budget in mid-June.

But the budget-making process may be hit by delays due to wrangling in parliament between the majority Jubilee coalition of Kenyatta and the opposition CORD coalition on the composition of two key parliamentary watchdog committees.

($1 = 83.8750 Kenyan shillings) (Reporting by Duncan Miriri; editing by Edmund Blair and Stephen Nisbet)