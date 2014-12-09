Santander announces guidance for PNC5 AT1 euro at 6.75% area
LONDON, April 18 (IFR) - Santander has drawn more than €1bn in orders for its perpetual non call five-year Additional Tier 1 bond, according to a lead.
NAIROBI Dec 9 Kenya will increase spending by 10 percent in the 2015/16 fiscal year (July-June) to 1.849 trillion shillings ($20.46 billion), the finance ministry said on Tuesday.
The Treasury said in a pre-budget presentation the government planned to borrow 141.2 billion shillings from the domestic market to partly plug a predicted budget deficit of 6.8 percent of GDP during the period.
The budget deficit is 7.8 percent in 2014/15, which is being partly funded by the borrowing of 101.7 billion shillings from the local market. ($1 = 90.3500 Kenyan shillings) (Reporting by George Obulutsa; Editing by Duncan Miriri)
LONDON, April 18 (IFR) - Santander has drawn more than €1bn in orders for its perpetual non call five-year Additional Tier 1 bond, according to a lead.
BAKU, April 18 Azerbaijan's state oil fund SOFAZ said on Tuesday its assets stood at $33.2 billion at the end of the first quarter, a slight increase from $33.147 billion seen three months earlier. (Reporting by Nailia Bagirova; Writing by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Andrey Ostroukh)