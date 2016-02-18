NAIROBI Feb 18 Kenya will cut its planned domestic borrowing for the 2015/16 (July-June) fiscal year by about a quarter to 168 billion shillings ($1.65 billion), on the back of expenditure cuts of 1 percent of GDP, its finance minister said on Thursday.

The plan, contained in a supplementary budget that is yet to be approved by the cabinet and the national assembly, will reduce the budget deficit to just under 7 percent of the gross domestic product, from the initial target of 8.7 percent, Henry Rotich told Reuters. ($1 = 101.7000 Kenyan shillings) (Reporting by Duncan Miriri; Editing by Kim Coghill)