* Sets budget deficit of 691.5 bln shillings
* Sees economy expanding by 6 pct in 2016
* Eyes tax revenues from informal sector
By Duncan Miriri
NAIROBI, June 8 Kenya is aiming for a budget
deficit of 9.3 percent of GDP in fiscal year 2016/17 and plans
to borrow 150 billion shillings ($1.48 billion) from external
sources, probably by selling international bonds, officials said
on Wednesday.
Finance Minister Henry Rotich said in a budget speech the
deficit would be 691.5 billion shillings ($6.9 billion).
Kamau Thuge, the principal secretary at the ministry of
finance, later told Reuters that figure would be equivalent to
9.3 percent of GDP.
Rotich gave the 150 billion shilling borrowing figure at a
post-budget news conference. "We are still looking at accessing
capital markets by way of sovereign bonds, we are looking at
export credit arrangements and also bilateral and syndicated
loans," he said.
In April the finance ministry said the actual deficit in
fiscal year 2016/17, which starts on July 1, would probably be
around 6.9 percent of GDP, because ministries often struggle to
spend their allocations.
"The failure to consolidate the fiscal balance any faster
will be of some concern to markets," Standard Chartered
economist Razia Khan said. "Kenya's accumulation of external
debt has outpaced its ability to generate faster export growth
to repay this debt."
But Rotich said Kenya's public debt "remains sustainable",
with the net present value of public debt to GDP below 50
percent and posing a "low risk of debt distress" based on
assessments by the government, World Bank and International
Monetary Fund.
"We remain committed to bringing the fiscal deficit down
gradually to below 4 percent of GDP in the medium term," he
added. In the 2015/16 fiscal year ending this month, the
forecast deficit was 8.7 percent of GDP, but has since been
revised down.
"Our target to generate 1 million new jobs remains," Rotich
said, adding that he expected the economy to grow 6 percent in
calendar year 2016 and by 7 percent in the medium term, compared
with 5.6 percent growth last year.
The minister also outlined measures to boost revenue
collection, including the potential introduction of a
presumptive tax for those in the informal sector, who usually
fall under the radar of the revenue authority.
"If everybody paid their fair share of taxes we would be in
a better position to lower tax rates," Rotich told lawmakers.
Thuge told Reuters local borrowing would remain nearly
constant at 3 percent of GDP, ensuring local interest rates
would not be under pressure.
($1 = 101.0000 Kenyan shillings)
(Editing by Elias Biryabarema and Catherine Evans)