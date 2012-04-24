NAIROBI, April 24 The chief executive officer of
Kenya's Capital Markets Authority (CMA) plans to leave her post
at the end of June after one term of four years, it said on
Tuesday.
Stella Kilonzo's tenure was marked by a crackdown on rogue
stock brokers to help restore confidence at the Nairobi
Securities Exchange.
Under Kilonzo's term, CMA suspended two firms from trading
in the stock market, including car retailer CMC Motors
and East African Portland Cement due to boardroom
wrangles.
The regulator is also eyeing the launch of a futures market
in the second half of this year.
Kilonzo also helped steer demutualisation of the stock
market, in a bid to reduce the influence of stockbrokers in the
bourse's management. The Nairobi Securities Exchange
plans to list 40 percent in 2014.
