NAIROBI Jan 27 Automotive parts and
engineering products distributor Car & General said
rising sales on Friday pushed its full year pretax profit up 30
percent from a year earlier, but weaker local currencies in the
region dampened profit growth.
Pretax profit rose to 428 million shillings ($5.03 million),
while earnings per share ticked up to 7.78 shillings for the
year ended September last year, compared with 7.12 shillings in
the previous year, Car & General said in a statement.
Sales rose 27 percent to 6 billion shillings.
Car & General, which has units in the three east African
countries, said it had proposed a dividend of 0.55 shillings per
share, compared with 0.80 a year before.
"The biggest challenges throughout the year were adverse
foreign exchange movements across the region," the firm said.
Kenya's shilling was the most unstable in the region last
year causing price disruptions after it fell to a record low of
107 on Oct. 11, but has since recovered helped by the central
bank's tightening stance.
The company, which sells motorcycles, three-wheelers, diesel
generators, water pumps, lawnmowers, laundry equipment and air
compressors, said the growth of it's Kenyan and Tanzanian
businesses helped boost sales.
($1 = 85.0500 Kenyan shillings)
