NAIROBI May 7 Eighty people have died after
drinking from a batch of illegal liquor in Kenya and police have
detained several people for questioning, officials and police
said on Wednesday.
Consumption of illicit alcohol is common in Kenya where many
cannot afford factory-made beers and spirits. Deaths often occur
but this is the largest number of people killed in a single
incident for several years.
"Investigations into the source of the drinks (are)
ongoing," the National Disaster Operation Centre said on its
Twitter feed, putting the toll this week at 80 in the central
and eastern regions of Embu, Kiambu, Makueni and Kitui.
More than 60 had been reported dead on Tuesday. Dozens of
people were also hospitalised, some of them after going blind.
Kiambu County Police Commander James Mugera told Reuters his
force had detained about 10 people for questioning.
"We have launched a crackdown operation on drinking dens and
those selling illicit brew," he said.
In 2005, 45 people were killed from illegal alcohol laced
with methanol to boost its strength, while in 2000, about 130
people died from a toxic batch.
