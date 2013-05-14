NAIROBI May 14 Kenya-based private equity firm
Catalyst said it had acquired a 50 percent stake in Ethiopian
food and drink maker Yes Brands to tap into the Horn of Africa
nation's large population and fast economic growth.
Mauritius-registered Catalyst Principal Partners raised $125
million last year for its Catalyst Fund 1 to be invested in
consumer growth-related opportunities in a region with some of
the world's fastest growing economies.
Paul Kavuma, Catalyst's chief executive, said it would build
on the strength of Yes Brands in mineral water bottling by
investing in operational capacity and product distribution.
The value of the deal was not disclosed due to
confidentiality clauses in the agreement.
Officials in Addis Ababa said last year they expected
Ethiopia's economy to expand by 11 percent in the 2012/13 fiscal
year.
Catalyst is also looking to invest in east Africa's property
market, Kavuma said last month.
