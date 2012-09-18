NAIROBI, Sept 18 Kenya's central bank will focus
on lowering inflation and maintaining exchange rate stability to
spur growth in east Africa's biggest economy, Governor Njuguna
Ndung'u said in the bank's September newsletter.
The bank said in the newsletter it will aim to keep
inflation expectations within the government's 5 percent
medium-term target and keep the shilling stable to help foster
growth.
"Looking ahead, monetary policy will focus on anchoring
inflation expectations to low levels within the target and
sustaining the stability of the exchange rate," Ndung'u said.
"This would provide a stable macroeconomic environment
necessary to support a stronger economic growth base and a
planning horizon by private sector for higher investments."
The bank early this month cut its key lending rate by a
record 350 basis points to 13 percent, largely in line with
market expectations and against a background of reducing
inflationary pressures and exchange rate stability.
Kenya's year-on-year inflation fell for the ninth straight
month in August, and faster than expected, to 6.09 percent.
Projected good rains and a stable supply of food is expected to
further ease the country's inflation.
Ndung'u said the bank will also strive to maintain adequate
stocks of foreign exchange reserves that provide a buffer for
shocks and confidence in the market.
The official usable foreign exchange reserves rose last week
to $5.193 billion from $5.147 billion the previous week.
Kenya and east Africa's other main economies of Tanzania and
Uganda took a hit from soaring inflation and weakening
currencies in 2011, prompting policymakers to adopt a tight
monetary stance.
Kenya ramped up the central bank rate by 11 percentage
points in the last quarter of 2011 to 18 percent after inflation
surged towards 20 percent, and held it there for seven
consecutive months, before cutting it to 16.5 percent in July.
The tightening has yielded fruit this year with inflation
falling and the Kenyan shilling regaining stability.
But high borrowing costs have dealt a blow to growth, which
slowed to 3.5 per cent in the first quarter of 2012 compared
with 5.1 percent for the same period last year. That was the
slowest first-quarter growth figure for Kenya since 2008, Kenya
National Bureau of Statistics data showed.
(Reporting by James Macharia; Editing by Catherine Evans)