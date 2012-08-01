* Parliament group wants the duo removed from office
* Probe was on contracts between cbank and London-listed De
La Rue
* Committee says Kenya lost $21.35 million in the printing
deals
NAIROBI, Aug 1 A Kenyan parliamentary committee
has asked that a cabinet minister and the central bank governor
be removed from office and be investigated over the loss of
money it says was lost in a currency printing deal.
The powerful parliamentary committee, the Public Accounts
Committee (PAC), also wants the country's anti-corruption
watchdog to investigate the two government officials and take
legal action to recover the lost money from them.
The group, which monitors government spending, said in a
report presented to the country's national assembly it also
wants parliament to approve a resolution that the two are unfit
to hold public office in east Africa's biggest economy.
The report was presented to parliament on Wednesday and
could be debated and voted on by the assembly within weeks.
Ndung'u faced a similar test earlier this year when the same
group demanded he step aside from his post over how he handled
the local currency's plunge to a historic low late last year. He
was however cleared of responsibility after a majority of Kenyan
lawmakers voted in his favour.
Chaired by fiery legislator Boni Khalwale, the PAC has for
months been conducting public hearings to investigate the
currency printing contracts between the Central Bank of Kenya
and London-listed De La Rue PLC.
The PAC concluded that Amos Kimunya, a former finance
minister and now transport minister, and central banker Njuguna
Ndung'u should step aside from their posts and be probed over
the loss of over 1.8 billion shillings ($21.35 million) in the
currency printing deal.
The PAC concluded that while holding the finance brief,
Kimunya terminated a long-term contract for the printing of
banknotes, opting for four short-term contracts that cost the
taxpayer much more.
"The Committee is therefore satisfied that the taxpayer lost
Kshs.1,830,909,616.00 being the price difference between the
interim orders and the cancelled contract," it said in a report.
Neither Kimunya nor Ndung'u could be reached for comment.
If the PAC's proposals are approved by parliament, President
Mwai Kibaki would then have to consider whether to drop Kimunya
from his cabinet.
Ndung'u, who enjoys security of tenure, can only be removed
permanently after such a recommendation after an investigation
by a tribunal. ($1 = 84.3000 Kenyan shillings)