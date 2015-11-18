NAIROBI Nov 18 Kenya's central bank has put a moratorium on the licensing of new commercial banks, the bank said in a notice published in newspapers on Wednesday.

"The Central Bank of Kenya has, with immediate effect, placed a moratorium on the licensing of new commercial banks until further notice," it said, adding that the moratorium "does not apply to cases relating to resolution amalgamation and acquisition of banks."

The notice did not give a reason for the moratorium. (Editing by Edith Honan; Editing by Richard Pullin)