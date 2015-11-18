BRIEF-Country Garden says for four months ended 30th april contracted sales was RMB204.16 billion
* For four months ended 30th April co achieved contracted sales of approximately RMB204.16 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
(Adds background)
NAIROBI Nov 18 Kenya's central bank has put a moratorium on the licensing of new commercial banks, the bank said in a notice published in newspapers on Wednesday.
"The Central Bank of Kenya has, with immediate effect, placed a moratorium on the licensing of new commercial banks until further notice," it said, adding that the moratorium "does not apply to cases relating to resolution amalgamation and acquisition of banks."
The notice did not give a reason for the moratorium.
Last month, the central bank placed privately owned Imperial Bank under receivership after Imperial's board alerted it to malpractices at the lender.
The central bank said later it had unearthed fraud within Imperial Bank, but that the bank was still viable and shareholders were considering a proposal to inject capital.
Last week, it said it was concerned that the shareholders of Imperial Bank were not acting quickly enough to come up with a plan to revive the mid-sized lender.
DAR ES SALAAM, May 8 Tanzania's central bank said on Monday it revoked the business licence of FBME Bank and placed it under liquidation after it was accused by the U.S. government of large-scale money laundering.