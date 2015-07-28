NAIROBI, July 28 Kenya's central bank is focused
on taming volatility in the exchange rate and has no optimal
level for the shilling, its governor Patrick Njoroge was
quoted saying on local television.
The shilling is off a 3-1/2-year low of 103.85/95 hit in
mid-July, but is still 11 percent down against the dollar in the
year to date.
"The real concern for us is the volatility of the exchange
rate, how much they move. We don't have an optimal level of the
exchange rate," Njoroge said in comments broadcast on NTV Kenya
television station late on Monday.
(Reporting by George Obulutsa; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)