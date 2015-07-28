(Adds details, background, more comments)
NAIROBI, July 28 Kenya's central bank is focused
on taming volatility in the exchange rate and has no optimal
level for the shilling, its governor Patrick Njoroge told
a local television station.
The shilling is off a 3-1/2-year low of 103.85/95 hit in
mid-July, but is still down 11 percent against the dollar in the
year to date.
The central bank's Monetary Policy Committee -- due to meet
next on Aug. 5 -- has raised its benchmark lending rate
by 3 percentage points since June, to 11.5 percent,
to offset the weakening shilling.
"The real concern for us is the volatility of the exchange
rate, how much they move. We don't have an optimal level of the
exchange rate," Njoroge said in comments broadcast on NTV Kenya
late on Monday.
The bank has raised its Kenya Banks Reference Rate (KBRR),
against which banks price their commercial loans, to 9.87
percent from 8.54 percent and increased its mopping up of excess
shilling liquidity from the money markets, a move that makes it
expensive to hold dollars.
Earlier on Monday, Njoroge told the Senate's Finance
Committee the measures taken would have an effect in time.
"We are cautiously optimistic and we need to take further
measures to support fiscal order in order to provide confidence
for the private sector," Njoroge was quoted saying in the Daily
Nation newspaper, without giving more details.
For most of this year the shilling has been under pressure
from a globally stronger dollar, falling export proceeds,
especially from tourism, and a widening current account deficit.
(Reporting by George Obulutsa; Editing by Catherine Evans)