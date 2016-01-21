JOHANNESBURG Jan 21 Kenya's high public debt
level, currently around 54 percent of GDP, is unavoidable as it
is spending heavily on infrastructure to provide opportunities
for its mostly young population, central bank deputy governor
Sheila M'mbijiwe said on Thursday.
East Africa's biggest economy has borrowed heavily in recent
years, including from multilateral institutions like the World
Bank, to fund new infrastructure such as roads and railways.
"We have 60 percent of our population below 30. We have to
move fast to provide the opportunities for them tomorrow, and
that's what we are doing," M'mbijiwe told an Africa forum in
Johannesburg hosted by Frontier Advisory Deloitte.
"Was it the right time to take the risk, yes, the price of
debt was low and if we had missed this opportunity when would we
have gotten an opportunity? I don't believe we are very
apologetic for that."
Kenya also tapped international capital markets in 2014 with
a debut Eurobond and officials have said the country intends to
remain active with new issuance.
