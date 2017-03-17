NAIROBI, March 17 The governor of Kenya's
central bank Patrick Njoroge should be investigated in
connection with a multi-million-dollar scam at a youth
employment programme, a parliamentary committee said.
Billions of shillings in public funds were stolen from the
National Youth Service (NYS) in one of the biggest blots on
President Uhuru Kenyatta's government. The scam, uncovered in
2015, could weigh on Kenyatta's re-election bid in the August 8
election.
The so-called NYS scam cost one cabinet minister her job and
dozens of government officials and business operators have been
charged with crimes relating to the scandal.
The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) said in a report issued
on Thursday that detectives and the ethics commission should
establish if Njoroge should be charged with abuse of office for
failing to inform the government about "abnormal payments"
requests.
Parliament will discuss the committee's report and decide
whether to adopt or reject it. Adoption will make it official.
Lawmakers might also vote to amend the contents of the report.
The central bank did not immediately respond to a request
for comment.
Njoroge, who was appointed in June 2015, is widely viewed as
a trustworthy senior official. He shunned some perks of his
post, including a fleet of vehicles and a mansion in the leafy
part of the capital, when he was appointed.
(Reporting by Duncan Miriri; Editing by Janet Lawrence)