NAIROBI Dec 2 Kenya's Court of Appeal has ruled
that the central bank governor cannot be arrested or prosecuted
in the case of a tender to install security software at the
bank, his lawyer said on Tuesday
Last month, Kenya's High Court said the government's
anti-graft agency and the chief prosecutor could investigate
Governor Njuguna Ndung'u for possible abuse of office.
Ndung'u, whose term as central bank chief ends in February,
denied any involvement in the case and said the tender had been
awarded by an authorised body. He appealed against the High
Court ruling.
Donald Kipkorir, the lawyer for Ndung'u, said on his Twitter
feed that the Court of Appeal had decided that the director of
public prosecutions and the anti-corruption agency could not
arrest or prosecute Ndung'u in the case.
He gave no explanation of the court verdict. Ndung'u and
other officials were not immediately available to comment.
