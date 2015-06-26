(Adds background)
NAIROBI, June 26 Patrick Njoroge has been
formally appointed as the new governor of the Central Bank of
Kenya by the president after parliament approved the choice, the
central bank said on its website.
President Uhuru Kenyatta also appointed Jairus Mohammed
Nyaoga as the bank's board chairman and Sheila M'Mbijjewe as the
second deputy governor. "Their four-year term of office is
effective from June 19, 2015," the bank said.
The appointments mean that the next rate-setting Monetary
Policy Committee meeting set for July 7 will be held with the
new central bank governor in place.
Haron Sirima, one of the bank's deputy governors, chaired
the last meeting held on June 9.
During that meeting, the bank raised its benchmark lending
rate to 10.00 percent from 8.50 percent, after the
currency slumped and inflation quickened.
