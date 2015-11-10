NAIROBI Nov 10 Tight liquidity in Kenya's money market and central bank intervention has stabilised the shilling and prices, the central bank governor said on Tuesday.

"Price stability will provide the necessary environment for a sustainable growth in the long term," Governor Patrick Njoroge said in the text of remarks to a senate committee.

He also said the central bank would boost banking supervision by increasing staff numbers and their skills, after privately owned, mid-sized lender Imperial Bank was taken into receivership last month because of fraudulent activities.

