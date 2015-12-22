NAIROBI Dec 22 Kenyan central bank governor Patrick Njoroge said on Tuesday he was comfortable with the level of inflation even though November's headline number of 7.32 percent was elevated after rains washed away roads and prevented produce reaching markets.

Njoroge also said reserves had reached $7.2 billion, equivalent to well over four months of import cover. (Reporting by Edmund Blair; Editing by Ed Cropley)