NAIROBI Dec 22 Kenyan central bank governor Patrick Njoroge said on Tuesday he was comfortable with the level of inflation even though November's headline number of 7.32 percent was elevated after rains washed away roads and prevented produce reaching markets.

Njoroge also told a news conference he expected the current account deficit, which he said stood 6.9 percent of GDP, to narrow in 2016 as tourism inflows and exports strengthened and consumer imports slipped.

Responding to a question about whether he expected the shilling to remain stable in 2016, Njoroge said the bank remained "wedded" to a flexible exchange rate and was not targeting any rate.

Njoroge told Reuters earlier this month tighter monetary policy had stabilised the shilling and anchored inflation in the government's preferred 2.5-7.5 percent band despite the November spike to the top of the range caused by heavy rains.

The governor, who took office in June, raised the bank's benchmark rate by 150 basis points to 11.5 percent shortly after taking charge. That followed a similar hike a month earlier. Open market operations have also mopped up shilling liquidity.

