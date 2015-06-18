NAIROBI, June 18 Kenya's Centum Investment Co said on Thursday its 6 billion shillings ($61 million) bond was 38 percent oversubscribed.

Investors offered 8.31 billion shillings for the five-year bond, which has a fixed-rate component as well as an equity- linked one. It will be listed on the Nairobi Securities Exchange.

"The bond uptake is mostly by local investors and is a strong indicator of Kenyans' confidence in the Centum growth strategy," James Mworia, chief executive of the company, said in a statement.

The cash will be used to fund Centum's investments in financial services, energy and real estate.

The equity-linked note, which will offer investors higher returns based on the movement of the company's net asset value, received demand worth 3.48 billion shillings, Centum said.

Pretax profit for the company, which invests in listed and private firms, jumped 120 percent to 8.82 billion shillings in its year ended in March. ($1 = 98.0000 Kenyan shillings) (Reporting by Duncan Miriri; Editing by David Holmes)