NAIROBI, Sept 25 Kenyan investment firm Centum has raised 3.2 billion shillings ($37.7 million) from the debt market via a fixed-rate corporate bond and an equity-linked note, it said on Tuesday.

The firm said the funds would allow it to take advantage of investment opportunities, without providing details.

Chief Executive James Mworia has previously said the firm would invest in property development as well as into new geographical markets.

"The five year debt tenure matches the investment horizon of planned investments," Mworia said in a statement.

Centum said it raised 57 percent of the cash from a corporate bond and the rest from an equity-linked note, which is usually pegged to the share price performance, with investors earning more if the shares go up.

The issue was sold through private placement with a yield of 13.5 percent for the fixed-rate bond and 12.75 percent for the equity-linked note.

The issue raises the company's debt to asset ratio to 24 percent from 7 percent, Centum said, adding the issue will be listed on the Nairobi bourse, subject to regulatory approvals.

Centum has a portfolio of over $190 million invested across asset classes, from blue chips on the Kenyan bourse to prime residential land in the capital Nairobi to unlisted firms.

Profit before tax for the firm, whose shares are also cross-listed on the Ugandan bourse, fell 40 percent to 1.37 billion shillings in its year ended March.

($1 = 84.8500 Kenyan shillings) (Reporting by Duncan Miriri; Editing by Mark Potter)