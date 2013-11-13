NAIROBI Nov 13 Kenyan investment firm Centum said on Wednesday first-half pre-tax profit rose by nearly a quarter to 1.03 billion shillings ($11.96 million).

The company, which has investments in both listed and private firms, is diversifying into the fast-growing property sector, including shopping malls and housing estates.

It attributed the rise in profit to a 60 percent increase in its revenue to 1.20 billion shillings, thanks to an increase in dividends from firms it has invested in.

Centum's net asset value rose by 7 percent to 17.3 billion shillings, it said in a statement.

It said it was in the process of acquiring investment firm Genesis Kenya Investment, which manages assets worth 100 billion shillings. ($1 = 86.1250 Kenyan shillings) (Reporting by Duncan Miriri; Editing by George Obulutsa and Jane Merriman)