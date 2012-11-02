NAIROBI Nov 2 Kenyan investment firm Centum warned on Friday its earnings might be hit by a court case involving bottling firms in which it has invested.

Centum said its shares in the four Coca-Cola bottling companies in Kenya represented just over a quarter of its total assets, contributing 20 percent of its profit and 2 percent of the cash flow at the end of its last financial year in March.

The firms are to appeal after losing a case brought by Kenya tax authorities claiming 5 billion shillings ($58.58 million) in excise duty.

Centum said a failed appeal would "adversely impact the solvency of the four bottling companies and as a result negatively impact Centum's performance."

It added that the four companies could win because they had a strong case.

Centum, whose shares are cross-listed on the Ugandan bourse, said earlier this year it wanted to diversify its geographical reach and expected at least 24 percent of its assets to be invested outside Kenya by the end of this financial year.

In June, Centum was fined by the market regulator for failing to issue a profit warning after its earnings slumped 40 percent for the year ended March.

Firms are required to issue a warning if earnings are likely to fall by more than a quarter in a full financial year.

($1 = 85.3500 Kenyan shillings) (Reporting by Duncan Miriri; Editing by James Macharia and David Cowell)