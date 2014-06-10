NAIROBI, June 10 Kenya's Centum Investment increased its pretax profit in the year to March by 24 percent to 4.01 billion shillings ($45.83 million) over the previous 12 months, the firm said on Tuesday.

The company which invests in private equity, listed firms and real estate said dividend income climbed 53 percent in the period.

($1 = 87.5000 Kenyan Shillings) (Reporting by Duncan Miriri; Editing by Edmund Blair)