BRIEF-HIAG Immobilien Holding signs ten-year rental contract for floor space in Meyrin
* Signs a ten-year rental contract for floor space in Meyrin with Hewlett Packard Enterprise
NAIROBI, June 10 Kenya's Centum Investment increased its pretax profit in the year to March by 24 percent to 4.01 billion shillings ($45.83 million) over the previous 12 months, the firm said on Tuesday.
The company which invests in private equity, listed firms and real estate said dividend income climbed 53 percent in the period.
($1 = 87.5000 Kenyan Shillings) (Reporting by Duncan Miriri; Editing by Edmund Blair)
* Signs a ten-year rental contract for floor space in Meyrin with Hewlett Packard Enterprise
DUBAI, April 19 Emirates NBD (ENBD), Dubai's largest lender, posted a four percent rise in first-quarter net profit on Wednesday.