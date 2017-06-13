(Adds CEO's comments, coal power plant)
By Duncan Miriri
NAIROBI, June 13 Kenya's Centum Investment Co
PLC reported an 18 percent drop in full-year pretax
profit on Tuesday and said it would press ahead with a 1,000 MW
coal-fired power plant opposed by conservationists.
The firm, which invests in listed firms and private
companies from drinks makers to property developers, put the
profit decline down to lower income from asset sales in the year
to the end of March than the previous 12-month period.
"What is encouraging for us is that the underlying portfolio
companies, the growth companies, had a growth in profitability,"
Centum Chief Executive James Mworia told Reuters.
Shares in the firm fell 2.5 percent to 39 shillings each
after the results were released.
Centum said it made 1.03 billion shillings ($10 million)
from the sale of investments, down 81 percent from 5.42 billion
the previous year, when it made 3.2 billion alone from the sale
of a 50 percent stake in a Kenyan shopping mall.
Mworia said the company would focus on developing the
opportunities it had identified in various sectors such as
farming and healthcare to boost returns in the future.
"We have taken time to develop opportunities in good sectors
so we are not out hunting for new opportunities," he said.
Centum, whose largest shareholder is Chris Kirubi, a Kenyan
tycoon who made his fortune from property and hosts a music show
on his radio station, has been diversifying into the energy
sector to increase earnings.
But its 1,000 MW coal-fired plant project has attracted
criticism from conservationists on the grounds it would pollute
Lamu island, an ancient Swahili settlement on the coast that is
a tourist destination and a U.N. World Heritage site.
The environmental groups have challenged the construction of
the plant before a government tribunal.
Mworia dismissed the concerns, saying the power plant would
use modern technology and lower the cost of electricity to help
the country meet minimum grid demand.
"That criticism is based on a lack of knowledge of the
technology that exists today in coal and also a lack of
understanding of the needs of the sector," he said.
Centum subsidiary Amu Power signed a financing agreement for
the coal plant with an undisclosed Chinese investor last month.
The amount of investment was also not disclosed.
Centum's full-year pretax profit fell to 8.9 billion
shillings and the board recommended a dividend of 1.20 shillings
per share, up a fifth.
Net asset value per share, a key measure of performance for
investment firms, rose to 67 shillings from 59 shillings in the
prior year, Centum said.
($1 = 103.3000 Kenyan shillings)
