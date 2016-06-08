NAIROBI, June 8 Kenya's Centum Investment said on Wednesday its pretax profit rose 23 percent to 10.9 billion shillings in the full year to end March 2016.

The company, which invests in listed and private firms and real estate, said in a statement it will pay a dividend per share of 1.00 shilling for the same period. (Reporting by Ducan Miriri; Writing by George Obulutsa; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)