BRIEF-Intercap commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal
* Intercap Inc commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal Inc
NAIROBI, June 8 Kenya's Centum Investment said on Wednesday its pretax profit rose 23 percent to 10.9 billion shillings in the full year to end March 2016.
The company, which invests in listed and private firms and real estate, said in a statement it will pay a dividend per share of 1.00 shilling for the same period. (Reporting by Ducan Miriri; Writing by George Obulutsa; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)
* Intercap Inc commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal Inc
* Securities and Exchange Commission says NYSE Arca has updated its existing application to list bitcoin investment trust –filing