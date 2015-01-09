(Adds value of transaction, Old Mutual's comment)
NAIROBI Jan 9 Anglo-South African financial
services company Old Mutual said on Friday it had bought
a 23.3 percent stake in Kenyan insurer UAP Holdings for $97.6
million.
The acquisition is in line with Old Mutual's aim of
expanding its business in Sub-Saharan Africa, where it has spent
700 million rand ($60 million) of a 5 billion rand programme to
acquire businesses, focusing on Ghana, Kenya and Nigeria.
It acquired the shares in UAP from Kenyan investment firm
Centum and a Kenyan entrepreneur who is also a
director at Centum.
Centum has investments in both listed and private firms and
is diversifying into Kenya's fast-growing property sector, while
Kenyan-headquartered UAP Holdings is also present in Uganda,
South Sudan, Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of Congo.
"UAP is an ideal and complementary fit to our existing
Kenyan businesses and we look forward to deepening and
broadening our relationship in the future," Ralph Mupita, chief
executive of Old Mutual Emerging Markets, said in a statement.
Centum said in a statement late on Thursday it had agreed to
sell its 13.75 percent stake in UAP Holdings, while Chris
Kirubi, one of its directors and shareholder, had separately
agreed to sell another 9.58 percent shareholding.
Centum's shares were up 0.8 percent at 63.00 shillings on
the Nairobi Securities Exchange at 1051 GMT.
($1 = 11.5730 rand)
(Reporting by George Obulutsa; Additional reporting by Carolyn
Cohn in London; editing by Keith Weir)