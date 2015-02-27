(Corrects year in the headline to 2014 from 2013, and total
NAIROBI Feb 25 Kenya's CFC Stanbic Holdings
on Wednesday posted a 6 percent rise in full-year
pretax profit to 7.7 billion shillings ($84.18 million), citing
a rise in net interest income.
CFC Stanbic Holdings, which operates a bank, CFC Stanbic
Bank and a financial services firm in Kenya, said in a statement
its net interest income increased to 8.46 billion shillings in
2014 from 7.54 billion shillings in 2013.
CFC Stanbic Holdings, which is controlled by South Africa's
Standard Bank, said earnings per share from continuing
operations grew to 14.38 shillings versus 12.97 shillings in the
year-ago period.
The company plans to pay a total dividend of 6.15 shillings
per share, up from 2.15 shillings in 2013.
($1 = 91.4700 Kenyan shillings)
