(Corrects year in the headline to 2014 from 2013, and total dividend in the final paragraph to 6.15 shillings from 5.20 shillings)

NAIROBI Feb 25 Kenya's CFC Stanbic Holdings on Wednesday posted a 6 percent rise in full-year pretax profit to 7.7 billion shillings ($84.18 million), citing a rise in net interest income.

CFC Stanbic Holdings, which operates a bank, CFC Stanbic Bank and a financial services firm in Kenya, said in a statement its net interest income increased to 8.46 billion shillings in 2014 from 7.54 billion shillings in 2013.

CFC Stanbic Holdings, which is controlled by South Africa's Standard Bank, said earnings per share from continuing operations grew to 14.38 shillings versus 12.97 shillings in the year-ago period.

The company plans to pay a total dividend of 6.15 shillings per share, up from 2.15 shillings in 2013.

($1 = 91.4700 Kenyan shillings) (Reporting by Edith Honan; Editing by James Macharia)