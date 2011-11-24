* Net interest income jump raises bank's nine months profit

* Cash call to fund expansion, requires approval (Recasts with nine month earnings)

By Duncan Miriri

NAIROBI, Nov 24 Kenya's CFC Stanbic Bank posted a 58 percent increase in pretax profit during the nine months ended September to 2.4 billion shillings ($26.58 million) on the back of higher interest income, it said on Thursday.

Operated by CFC Stanbic Holdings, the bank is ranked among the top five banks in asset terms in Kenya.

During the nine months under review, CFC Stanbic's bank's total interest income increased to 5.78 billion shillings from 4.52 billion shillings in the year-ago period, while non interest income fell slightly to 3.2 billion shillings from 3.54 billion.

The holding firm, a unit of South Africa's Standard Bank , is also planning a rights issue to fund expansion.

CFC Stanbic Holdings, which is the operator of CFC Stanbic bank and a financial services company, said the plan would require shareholder and regulatory approvals and it has called an extraordinary general meeting on Dec. 19 to put the plans to shareholders.

"The rights issue is aimed at raising capital to fund the growth and expansion plans of CFC Stanbic Holdings Limited and its subsidiary companies," the bank said in a statement.

The bank's liquidity ratio fell to 29.9 percent from 44.7 percent in the first nine months of 2010, and against a statutory minimum of 20 percent, while its earnings per share almost doubled to 15.44 shillings from 8.09 shillings previously. ($1= 90.3000 Kenyan shillings) (Reporting by Duncan Miriri; Editing by George Obulutsa)