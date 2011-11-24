WRAPUP 2-Turkey says Gulf Arab rift damages Muslim world
* Turkish foreign minister leaves for Qatar, may visit Saudi Arabia
NAIROBI Nov 24 Kenya's CFC Stanbic Holdings, a unit of South Africa's Standard Bank , is planning a rights issue to fund expansion, it said on Thursday.
"The rights issue is aimed at raising capital to fund the growth and expansion plans of CFC Stanbic Holdings Limited and its subsidiary companies," the bank said in a statement. (Reporting by Duncan Miriri; Editing by Barry Malone)
* Turkish foreign minister leaves for Qatar, may visit Saudi Arabia
RIO DE JANEIRO, June 14 Brazil's President Michel Temer has signaled his support for a plan to refinance 50 billion reais ($15 billion) owed by state governments to the development bank BNDES, alongside the securitization of some of their debt to the National Treasury, three people familiar with the plan said on Wednesday.