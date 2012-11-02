NAIROBI Nov 2 Kenya's CFC Stanbic Holdings raised 4.5 billion shillings ($52.7 million) from an over-subscribed rights issue that will fund expansion, it said on Friday.

CFC Stanbic, which runs a bank and a financial services firm and is controlled by South Africa's Standard Bank, said in statement the issue was over-subscribed at a rate of 112 percent.

The company said the four-for-nine share issue, which was priced at 33 shillings ($0.39) each, was 75 percent subscribed by foreign investors with local players taking up the remainder.

The new CFC Stanbic shares are expected to start trading on the Nairobi bourse on Nov. 8, the company said.

The Kenyan bourse has been active with rights issues this year, mainly from commercial banks seeking to increase their capital base to meet the central bank's required minimum limit and for expansion.

The firms that have had a cash call this year include Kenya Airways, NIC Bank, Diamond Trust Bank and Standard Chartered Bank.

Uchumi Supermarkets said on Friday it planned to increase its authorised share capital subject to shareholder and regulatory approval. [ID:nL5E8M20LY

($1 = 85.3500 Kenyan shillings) (Reporting by Kevin Mwanza; Editing by James Macharia and Helen Massy-Beresford)