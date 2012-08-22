BRIEF-SIV Asset Management' shareholders receive proposals from third parties to acquire shares in co
* Received unsolicited proposals from third parties over last few weeks wishing to acquire significant quantities of shares in co
NAIROBI Aug 22 Kenya's Capital Markets Authority (CMA) has approved a rights issue by CFC Stanbic Holdings, which wants to raise funds for expansion, the regulator said on Wednesday.
CFC Stanbic runs a bank and a financial services firm and is controlled by South Africa's Standard Bank. It is offering four shares for every nine held, pricing the 121.64 million shares on offer at 33 shillings ($0.39) each, CMA said in a statement.
The banking arm of CFC Stanbic this month posted a 37 percent jump in first-half pretax profits to 1.78 billion shillings. ($1 = 84.0000 Kenyan shillings) (Reporting by Duncan Miriri; Editing by David Goodman)
* Says it will pay dividend for 2016 to shareholders on July 19