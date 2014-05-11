(Refiled to correct punctuation, remove repetition of
NAIROBI May 11 East African leaders and China
formally signed agreements on Sunday for the construction of a
new multi-billion dollar railway linking the Kenyan port of
Mombasa to Nairobi and running on to neighbouring states.
The deals were signed in Nairobi on the last stage of an
Africa tour by Chinese Premier Li Keqiang, although Kenya's
president, Uhuru Kenyatta, had already signed up to the deal
during his state visit to Beijing last year.
"The costs of moving our people and our goods ... across our
borders will fall sharply," Kenyatta told a news conference with
the Chinese and African leaders on Sunday.
The new standard gauge line will supplement a slower narrow
gauge network that now only runs to Uganda whereas the new line
is designed to go on to Rwanda and South Sudan, part of an
effort to cut the hefty costs of trade between east African
nations which mainly rely on poor roads and the rickety narrow
gauge line built in the 19th century.
Kenyatta has previously said the new railway will cut
freight costs to 8 U.S. cents a tonne per km from 20 cents now.
China Road and Bridge Corporation, a subsidiary of China
Communications Construction Company, has been appointed to
construct the initial Kenyan leg of the new line, despite
widespread criticism that there was no competitive tendering for
the work.
Kenyan officials said there was no public bidding because
that was a condition of securing Chinese financing but some
lawmakers said the deal was overpriced.
Officials previously put the price for the railway from
Mombasa to Kenya's western border with Uganda at 447.5 billion
shillings ($5 billion), including financing costs.
China has won friends in Africa by building infrastructure
across the continent, but critics grumble that it often relies
on Chinese labour and is more keen on sucking in African raw
materials than passing on skills.
China's premier told the news conference on Sunday that the
rail construction company would ensure African workers were
trained and laws adhered to.
Meanwhile Kenya signed two financing deals on Saturday with
China's Eximbank, although no value was given.
Officials previously said China was offering a $1.6 billion
commercial loan and a $1.63 billion concessional facility for
the Mombasa to Nairobi section - covering 85 percent of that
section's estimated 327 billion shilling ($3.8 billion) cost.
(Writing by Edmund Blair; Editing by Greg Mahlich)