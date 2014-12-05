NAIROBI Dec 5 More than 70 Chinese nationals
have been detained by Kenyan police investigating allegations of
cyber crime, operating private radio services and being in the
country illegally, their lawyers said on Friday.
China's foreign ministry said it was aware of the arrests
and would cooperate with the Kenyan authorities.
The Chinese community in Kenya, as in other African nations,
has grown with the expansion in trade and aid from the Asian
giant.
"The Kenyan police have detained our clients for further
investigations," said lawyer Ian Maina, who represents 40 of
them. Another lawyer, Tom Wachakana, represents 36.
The lawyers said police were investigating allegations of
involvement in cyber crime, breaking Kenya's communications
rules by operating private radio broadcasting services and being
in the country unlawfully.
They said their clients, detained on Tuesday and Wednesday
in a residential district of Nairobi, had not been formally
charged and bail had been requested.
"We will also continue to proactively cooperate with Kenyan
police to carry out the investigation," Chinese Foreign Ministry
spokeswoman Hua Chunying said. "The initial determination is
that this could be a telecommunications fraud case."
