* Railway designed to boost regional trade
* First phase to cost estimated $5.2 bln - government
NAIROBI Jan 28 Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta
has defended the tender for a multibillion-dollar railway
project that was won by a Chinese company and sparked widespread
criticism over the transparency of the process.
China Road and Bridge Corporation was appointed to build the
first phase of Kenya's biggest ever infrastructure project, but
anti-corruption watchdogs have urged Kenyatta to suspend
construction while two parliamentary committees investigate the
tender.
The project to link the Indian Ocean port of Mombasa with
Malaba on the Ugandan border is designed to cut transport costs
and boost regional trade.
Kenyan officials acknowledge that there was no public
bidding, which they say was a condition of Chinese loans to help
to fund construction, and some legislators have complained that
the contract was overpriced.
Kenyatta, however, told journalists on Tuesday that he would
not let the commercial interests of other businesses to derail
infrastructure development in east Africa's biggest economy.
"The standard-gauge railway must and will go ahead for us to
achieve our development agenda," Kenyatta said at a news
conference, adding that those who lost fair bidding processes
should "move on".
"We will not walk away from delivering to our people the
infrastructure that is critical to changing lives," he said.
China has ramped up investments across east Africa, where it
is helping to finance a gas pipeline in Tanzania, hydropower
dams in Uganda and road and airport projects in Kenya.
Eximbank China is providing a commercial loan of $1.6
billion and a concessional loan of $1.63 billion to help to fund
the first 609km of railway construction from Mombasa to capital
city Nairobi, Kenyatta said.
Treasury minister Henry Rotich told the investigating
committees that the portion of railway from Mombasa to Nairobi
would cost 447.5 billion shillings ($5.22 billion) including
financing costs.
Anti-corruption activists have said that there was no
competitive bidding and have called on the government to start
the tender process afresh.
The railway, which will supplement a decrepit narrow-gauge
track on which derailings are frequent, will reduce freight
costs to 8 U.S. cents per tonne per kilometre from the present
average of 20 U.S. cents, Kenyatta said.
The new line will ferry heavier and bigger containers more
quickly and will relieve pressure on the region's congested
roads, increasing east Africa's competitiveness as an investment
destination.
($1 = 85.8000 Kenyan shillings)
(Reporting by George Obulutsa and Richard Lough; Editing by
David Goodman)