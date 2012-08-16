* Chinese accused of abusing tourist visas
* China embassy says its businessmen obey law
By George Obulutsa
NAIROBI, Aug 16 Hundreds of Kenyan traders took
to the streets of Nairobi on Thursday accusing Chinese dealers
of abusing tourist visas to come into the country and peddle
cheap wares.
Blowing whistles and plastic horns, the banner-waving
protesters marched to the prime minister's office shouting
"Chinese must go" and handed over a petition.
Scores of large Chinese corporations have moved into the
East African country, and other parts of the continent, to build
factories and roads and extract its oil and minerals.
The Kenyan traders said the big businesses had been followed
by thousands of small Chinese dealers who got tourist visas,
then headed out to the streets to push anything from milk to
electronics.
"The issue is to expel these Chinese from Kenya, the ones
that are disturbing our customers. They are involved with every
bit of our trading," James Thamo, who owns a textile trade
business and a hotel, told reporters.
The traders complained many of the Chinese dealers were
operating out of backpacks, evading taxes and undercutting the
prices charged by local businessmen.
They also said the Chinese embassy in Kenya was issuing
shorter-term visas to Kenyans wanting to visit China to buy
cheap goods, while working to make it easier for Chinese traders
to get into Kenya.
"If you look at (Kenya's Chinese-built) Thika Highway, it is
fantastic. But I think they should stick with building the
roads, not coming and giving us unfair competition. They don't
pay City Council, they are not paying taxes like we are," said
Victor Ngei, who sells Sony PlayStation consoles in Nairobi's
central business district.
"We are demanding a quick solution. We want to know whether
it's a government policy that Chinese can come here and start
hawking," said Ben Mutahi, the chairman of umbrella group Kenya
Worldwide Importers and Traders Association.
The Chinese Embassy in Nairobi said in an August 15
statement its companies and citizens complied with Kenyan laws.
"The Chinese Embassy ... has always been committed to
educating the Chinese companies and its citizens in Kenya to
operate businesses within the law and live together in harmony
with the local people," it said.
Such discontent is not isolated to Kenya. Earlier this month
in Zambia, coal miners killed a Chinese supervisor and seriously
wounded another in a pay dispute.
(Additional reporting by Humphrey Malalo; Editing by Richard
Lough and Andrew Heavens)