NAIROBI Aug 1 Kenya's CIC Insurance
posted a 5 percent rise in pretax profit for the first half of
this year to 494 million shillings ($5.65 million), the company
said on Thursday.
The company attributed the growth to higher gross premiums,
which rose 17 percent from a year earlier, and increased
investment income, which jumped by 14 percent.
The company expected "positive results" in the second half,
thanks to a fairly stable macroeconomic environment, it said in
a statement.
($1 = 87.4000 Kenyan shillings)
