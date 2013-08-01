NAIROBI Aug 1 Kenya's CIC Insurance posted a 5 percent rise in pretax profit for the first half of this year to 494 million shillings ($5.65 million), the company said on Thursday.

The company attributed the growth to higher gross premiums, which rose 17 percent from a year earlier, and increased investment income, which jumped by 14 percent.

The company expected "positive results" in the second half, thanks to a fairly stable macroeconomic environment, it said in a statement. ($1 = 87.4000 Kenyan shillings) (Reporting by Duncan Miriri; editing by Tom Pfeiffer)