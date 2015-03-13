NAIROBI, March 13 Kenya's CIC Insurance posted a 17 percent drop in 2014 pretax profit after claims paid out increased, and said its South Sudan and Ugandan units could buoy revenue this year.

The insurer, in which Co-operative Bank is the main shareholder, said in a statement its pretax profit fell to 1.39 billion shillings from 1.67 billion shillings in 2013.

The claims and policy holders' benefits paid out during the year rose to 8.64 billion shillings from 6.02 billion shillings. The insurer said medical claims has risen during the year.

With insurance viewed as a potential growth sector in the region, because of low penetration rates with less than 5 percent of the population having any form of insurance cover, CIC has embarked on expansion in neighbouring states.

"Our operations in South Sudan and Uganda have started off very well and we expect then to contribute to the group's revenue growth and profitability," the insurer said.

CIC also said its nascent operations in Malawi would start later in the year.

The firm's investment income for 2014 rose to 1.05 billion shillings from 722.5 million shillings a year before, but could not counter the effect of the claims payouts on its profits.

Earnings per share fell to 0.43 shillings from 0.60 shillings in 2013, the firm said.

The insurer said it will pay a dividend of 0.10 shillings per share, unchanged from the previous year. (Reporting by George Obulutsa; Editing by James Macharia)