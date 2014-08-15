BRIEF-Trump wants tax plan to cut corporate rate to 15 pct- WSJ
* Trump wants tax plan to cut corporate rate to 15 percent - WSJ, citing a source Source text : http://on.wsj.com/2pYktdO
NAIROBI Aug 15 Kenya's CIC Insurance posted a 67 percent rise in pretax profit for the first half of this year to 154 million shillings ($1.75 million) due to an expansion in new premiums and investment income.
The insurer, in which Co-operative Bank is the single largest shareholder, said on Friday gross premiums rose 26 percent during the six months to the end of June from a year earlier to stand at 5.9 billion shillings.
Investment income jumped nearly 300 percent to 138 million shillings during the period, the insurer said in a statement.
Operating expenses grew 19 percent to 1.8 billion shillings due to business expansion, while claims grew 33 percent to 4.5 billion shillings.
Earnings per share rose to 0.06 shillings from 0.02 shillings in the year-ago period.
(1 US dollar = 88.0000 Kenyan shilling) (Editing by James Macharia, editing by David Evans)
* Trump wants tax plan to cut corporate rate to 15 percent - WSJ, citing a source Source text : http://on.wsj.com/2pYktdO
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) PARIS/LONDON, April 24 (Fitch) This announcement corrects the version published on 21 April, which incorrectly stated Kazkommertsbank's and Halyk Bank's ratings. Fitch Ratings has affirmed Kazakhstan's Long-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'BBB' with Stable Outlooks. The issue ratings on Kazakhstan's senior unsecured foreign-currency bonds have also been affirmed at 'BBB'. The Short-Term Foreign- and Loca