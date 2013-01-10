* Raiders burned houses, slay those escaping
* Locals, police see political hand in violence
* Insecurity rising before March 4 election
By Joseph Akwiri
MOMBASA, Kenya, Jan 10 Ten people were killed on
Thursday when armed raiders torched more than a dozen houses in
Kenya's Tana River area, the Red Cross said, violence police say
is linked to upcoming elections.
Five children and two women were among the dead.
One child lay dead in the dirt still wearing his school
backpack, Reuters television footage showed.
It also showed women wailing over the slain bodies and the
ruins of several grass-thatched homesteads still smouldering
several hours after the attack.
The raid was the latest in a series of tit-for-tat killings
that are ostensibly part of a longstanding grazing land and
water dispute between two tribes.
On Wednesday, however, police said several politicians,
business people and local leaders were still funding the
violence, in which 100 people were killed in August.
Witness Idris Jale described piercing cries as the
assailants surrounded homesteads and set them alight in the
pre-dawn raid.
"I knew mine was next so I quickly helped my wife and son
jump out through the front window. We were lucky. They didn't
see us and we escaped through a swamp," 42-year-old Jale told
Reuters by telephone from a nearby police camp.
Raiders from the Orma tribe - semi-nomadic cattle-herders -
struck the Pokomo village of Kibisu a day after Pokomo farmers
wielding guns, machetes and arrows killed nine Ormas in a nearby
settlement.
Human rights groups blame the surge in violence in the Tana
River county on politicians bent on driving away parts of the
population they think will vote for their rivals in general
elections on March 4.
Political loyalties in Kenya are typically forged along
ethnic lines and not ideology.
"Politicians are setting us up against each other, taking
advantage of the long-standing conflict between us," said Jale,
whose wife broke her leg in their escape.
Outgoing President Mwai Kibaki deployed more than 1,000
security personnel to the area in September in an effort to stem
the bloodshed.
The renewed clashes have raised questions over their ability
to stamp out mounting insecurity as Kenya, the region's biggest
economy, heads towards its first elections since a contested
poll in 2007 unleashed nationwide fighting.
"It is getting more complicated each day but we are assuring
Kenyans that the situation will be controlled," Coast Province
police chief Aggrey Adoli told a reporters in Mombasa.
More than 450 Kenyans have been killed in violent clashes
across the country since the beginning of 2012, the United
Nations said.
An influx of weapons across Kenya's borders, in particular
from war-ravaged Somalia, has intensified the ferocity of
attacks between rival communities.
(Additional reporting by Reuters Television; Writing by Richard
Lough; Editing by George Obulutsa and Angus MacSwan)