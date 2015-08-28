KILIFI, Kenya, Aug 28 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - A
slight breeze makes the afternoon humidity bearable as Kibibi
Mramba and 19 others plant tiny mangrove shoots along a creek in
the Kenyan coastal town of Kilifi.
For the past five years, members of the Mtongani Self Help
Group have been acting as volunteer forest guards, restoring
mangroves along the Kilifi Creek, some 75 km (46.6 miles) from
Mombasa, Kenya's second-largest city.
They also maintain four tidal fish ponds nearby, which help
them conserve local marine life and make a living as climate
change impacts bite and fish catches on the open sea shrink.
"I am educating my children from the proceeds I get from
planting these mangroves, and selling the prawns and fish we
farm," said Mramba.
According to the Kenya Marine and Fisheries Research
Institute (KMFRI), coastal mangrove forests are among the
world's most important wetland ecosystems, providing crucial
habitat for wildlife and fish, slowing coral reef sedimentation,
and protecting coastlines from severe weather events.
But they are also being destroyed at an alarming rate. Over
the past 50 years, around one-third of the world's original
mangrove forests have been lost to unsustainable wood
harvesting, pollution, unfettered development, flooding, erosion
and sedimentation, says KMFRI.
With aid from Slovakia, channeled through the Kilifi-based
Kwetu Training Centre for Sustainable Development, the Mtongani
group has replanted more than 15,000 mangrove trees since it
formed in 2010.
Members also work with the Kenya Forest Service to stop
illegal loggers. "The cutting has reduced since know
now even a woman can arrest them," said Mramba.
FISHING FAILURE
According to James Kairu, a principal scientist at KMFRI,
the destruction of Kenya's mangroves is a major factor in the
struggles of the country's fishing communities.
Fish breed in mangroves before moving to live in coral
reefs. Kairu said over-exploitation of fisheries, the felling of
mangroves and rising global temperatures have put pressure on
the mangrove and coral ecosystem, harming fish populations.
The villagers of Kilifi, who mostly depend on fishing for
their income, have seen a drastic drop in fish numbers over the
last few years.
To combat the problem, the Mtongani group decided two years
ago to complement their mangrove restoration project with
mariculture, the farming of sea life in salt water.
The group built four tidal ponds, each 20 metres (65.62 ft)
by 15, which hug the Indian Ocean. Twice a day when the tide
comes in, the water brings crabs, fish and prawns that are left
behind when the tide goes out again.
The group catches the creatures to eat, sell and stock their
ponds, which are replenished with new nutrient-rich water at
each high tide.
"We started this project as an alternative source of food
and livelihood after fishing started to become unsustainable,"
said Nicholas Ngao, chairman of the Mtongani group, whose name
means "a relaxing place by the sea" in Swahili.
"I have been a fisherman all my life. In a day, I used to be
able to fish about 50 kg (110.23 lb) near the shores, but
currently getting even 2 kg is difficult."
Every three months, the group harvests about 300 kg of fish,
108 kg of prawns and 70 kg of crab. The members sell their catch
for between Ksh 200 ($2) and Ksh 1,000 ($10) per kilo.
They also sell at least 12,000 mangrove seedlings every year
for up to Ksh 20 each. A tenth of the proceeds goes towards
group maintenance, while the rest is divided among members
according to their workload.
SUSTAINABLE FUTURE
Combining mangrove conservation with tidal ponds could give
coastal communities a chance at a sustainable future as they
feel the effects of global warming, said KMFRI's Kairu.
A report by leading marine scientists, published in July,
warned that if temperatures continue to rise at their current
rate, ocean warming will further harm marine life, directly
affecting food access in coastal communities such as Kilifi.
Higher temperatures can also trigger devastating storms.
Kenya's coast is still recovering from the effects of the El
Niño weather phenomenon in 1997-98, which raised ocean
temperatures and brought high rainfall.
The result was massive sedimentation, killing huge numbers
of mangroves and exposing coastal villages to strong waves. The
warmer seas also bleached enormous areas of coral reef, putting
stress on the region's fish populations.
With another major El Niño event now underway, Mramba, Ngao
and the other members of the Mtongani group hope that by finding
an alternative to traditional fishing and restoring mangrove
forests, they can help their village survive - and maybe even
thrive - in the face of climate pressures.
"The fish and prawns are breeding at a higher rate than
before and the mangrove forest has reduced the wind intensity,"
said Ngao. "The trees mean our farms no longer flood as they
used to whenever the sea rises, which makes farming easier than
it has been for a long time."
