* More than 1,200 killed in bloody 2007 vote
* Kenyan president, PM main rivals then
* Kenyan judiciary revamped to mediate poll disputes
By Andrew Quinn
NAIROBI, Aug 4 U.S. Secretary of State Hillary
Clinton urged Kenya on Saturday to hold free and fair elections
and be a role model for Africa, underlining the need to avoid
the bloodshed suffered during the last vote five years ago.
The general election next March will be the first since a
disputed poll in 2007 that set off a politically based ethnic
slaughter in which more than 1,200 people were killed.
Clinton met President Mwai Kibaki, who is barred by law from
seeking a third term, and Prime Minister Raila Odinga, who leads
in opinion polls in the race to replace him.
The two were the main rivals in the disputed presidential
poll, when then opposition leader Odinga accused Kibaki of
stealing the vote.
Gangs faced off with machetes and clubs, and security forces
opened fire on the streets, until mediator Kofi Annan brokered a
power-sharing pact between Kibaki and Odinga that ended the
violence and made Odinga prime minister.
"The United States has pledged to assist the government of
Kenya in ensuring that the upcoming elections are free, fair and
transparent," Clinton told reporters in Nairobi.
"We urge that the nation come together and prepare for
elections which will be a real model for the entire world."
Clinton made the remarks after meeting Chief Justice Willy
Mutunga, a former law school lecturer with a track record of
pushing for legal reform.
Clinton, launching a seven-nation Africa tour in Senegal on
Wednesday, urged Africa to recommit to democracy, declaring the
"old ways of governing" can no longer work on a continent with
strong economic growth and an increasingly empowered citizenry.
She was also due to meet Somali President Sheikh Sharif
Ahmed and other Somali leaders in Nairobi before travelling to
Malawi and South Africa.
Clinton's trip to Africa is intended in part to strengthen
U.S. security ties with allies such as Kenya, the economic
powerhouse of eastern Africa, in the face of growing threats
from Islamist militants.
A statement from the Kenyan presidency said Clinton had
"appreciated the frontline role" Kenya continued to play to
stabilise Somalia and the Horn of Africa, and had promised her
government's support for such initiatives.
Nairobi has blamed a series of bomb and other attacks in
Kenya on Somalia's al Qaeda-linked al Shabaab, which has
threatened to retaliate since Kenyan troops pursued the
Islamists into Somalia in October.
JUDICIAL REFORMS
Clinton said she was encouraged by progress since Kenya
adopted a new constitution in August 2010, which granted the
judiciary "significant responsibilities".
Analysts say the crisis over the 2007 election was made
considerably worse by the parties' refusal to take disputes to
the courts, which were widely seen as inefficient and corrupt.
"However I am well aware that there are many issues yet to
be decided and many laws to be passed," Clinton said, referring
to groundwork being undertaken in preparation for the polls.
Mutunga has won praise for restructuring the courts since
taking over in June last year, including firing corrupt judges
and setting up a special team of judges to handle election
disputes well ahead of next year's presidential election.
Clinton was also due to meet the elections commission,
currently mired in a crisis over its decision to abandon plans
to introduce an electronic register of voters after the
tendering process descended into acrimony.