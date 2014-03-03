BRIEF-HotLand to merge with wholly owned subsidiary
* Says it plans to merge with a wholly owned subsidiary, which is engaged in sale of sweets and operation of catering shop
NAIROBI, March 3 Al-Futtaim Group is close to taking control of Kenyan car retailer CMC Holdings after 91 percent of shareholders accepted its 7.6 billion shilling ($87.91 million) offer, the Dubai-based company said on Monday.
Gulf Arab companies are boosting their investment in Africa's vast lands and untapped resources, attracted by rapid economic growth, the rise of a free-spending middle class, and a sense that much of the continent is becoming better governed and more stable politically.
The 91 percent acceptance means Al-Futtaim will hold 533 million shares in CMC, which distributes Ford, Suzuki and Volkswagen vehicles among other brands in the region. ($1 = 86.4500 Kenyan shillings) (Reporting by Duncan Miriri; Editing by Louise Heavens)
* Says it plans to merge with a wholly owned subsidiary, which is engaged in sale of sweets and operation of catering shop
COPENHAGEN, April 20 Denmark's consumer confidence index rose to 7.4 points in April from 6.2 points in March, the statistics office said on Thursday. April 2017 Poll March 2017 FY 2016 Consumer confidence 7.4 6.8 6.2 3.1 The monthly survey asks a cross section of Denmark's population its views on current personal and national economic trends, along with consumer intentions for the coming months. The respondent